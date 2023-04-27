More than 200 foreign nationals have been removed from voter rolls in Maricopa County, Arizona, since 2015, records published by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) reveal.

The records, published this week by PILF, show that 222 foreign nationals have been taken off Maricopa County’s voter rolls since 2015 with nine of those foreign nationals having cast 12 ballots across four federal elections in 2018 and 2020.

At fault, PILF President J. Christian Adams said, is the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 known as “Motor Voter,” which requires states’ Department of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) to offer voter registration while applicants secure a driver’s license.

This year marks the 30th year that the Motor Voter law has been in place but ought to be reformed by Congress, Adams said.

“Motor Voter leads to problems for immigrants across America,” Adams said in a statement. “Signing the wrong form at the DMV can haunt you years later when your naturalization process switches to deportation.”

In Maricopa County, the records published by PILF show that foreign nationals cast six ballots in the 2018 primary and general elections. In the 2020 primary and general elections, another six ballots were cast. No ballots were cast in the 2022 primary and general elections.

“For 30 years, foreign nationals have been getting registered to vote,” Adams said. “Congress must modernize Motor Voter to reflect the technologies and demographics of today.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.