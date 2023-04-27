Watch: Survive the Coming Recession with a Secure and Profitable Investment

The following content is sponsored by Monetary Gold, the official gold sponsor of Breitbart News.
Monetary Gold expert David Schroeder sat down with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow to explain the supply-and-demand profitability for gold and other precious metals. For a precious metal like silver, for example, the growing industrial demand continues to push pricing upward. For a precious metal like gold, the prospect of a dwindling physical supply—while demand also grows—helps ensure that the metal stays profitable over time.
