Voters are overwhelmingly concerned about the rising price of gasoline in the United States and would prefer to have Congress and President Joe Biden focus their time on oil and gas drilling to reduce costs.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national poll found an overwhelming amount (80 percent) of likely voters in the U.S. are concerned about the cost of gasoline, which includes 54 percent who said they were “very concerned.”

Only 20 percent said they were not concerned about the cost of gasoline, while just one percent said they were unsure.

Interestingly enough, a majority of the respondents from every political party said they were worried about the cost of gasoline: 88 percent of Republicans, 76 percent of Democrats, and 77 percent of not affiliated voters.

Additionally, when the respondents were asked what the policy objectives Congress — which has a Republican-controlled House of Representatives and a Democrat-controlled Senate — and Biden should focus more on, 60 percent said increasing oil and gas drilling to help reduce energy prices. That percentage is up from 52 percent in May.

Only the other side, 31 percent, said they rather have the lawmakers focus on trying to limit carbon dioxide emissions to ultimately try and reduce climate change. Five percent said they were not sure what they felt.

A majority of the respondents from every political party from this question also wanted Congress and Biden to focus more on increasing oil and gas drilling to help reduce energy prices: 76 percent of Republicans, 53 percent of Democrats, and 64 percent of not affiliated voters.

Furthermore, when it came to which political party was more trusted to handle energy policy, there was a near tie between Democrats and Republicans. Forty-five percent said they trusted Democrats more, and 44 percent said they trusted Republicans more. There was 11 percent that remained unsure.

Respondents from each political party seemed to overwhelmingly support their own party over the other: 84 percent of Democrats trust their own party more than Republicans, and 81 percent of Republican voters said the same thing. However, more unaffiliated voters trusted Republicans (43 percent) than the Democrats (24 percent).

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken from April 20 to 24, with 909 U.S. likely voters through a national telephone survey. There was also a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.