Comedian Roy Wood Jr. used school shootings to plug drag queens teaching and reading stories to minors while hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, a.k.a. the “Nerd Prom.”

“Speaking of drag queens. Can we stop with the grooming stuff? Can we stop talking about that?” he said.

“Drag queens are not at a school to groom your kids. Stop it,” he added, prompting applause from the audience.

The comedian then seemed to imply that lawmakers opposing drag queens in school would not care if those same children were killed in a mass shooting.

“And even if they were, most of them kids going to get shot at school, it ain’t no problem,” he said.

Comedian at WH Correspondents Dinner mocks school shootings to defend Drag Queens pic.twitter.com/GoC0Y6Btd5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2023

This past week, actor Kevin Bacon swung heavily for the idea of drag queens teaching or performing for children, defending it as an art form that can educate and instruct.

“Drag is an art and drag is a right. Drag is a centuries-old art form of creativity, expression, and self-exploration,” said Bacon in a video released on TikTok. “It’s an opportunity to educate through entertainment and it’s not dangerous. At Six Degrees, we believe in amplifying the voices of those that are experiencing injustice.”

Bacon then asked that people support the ACLU Drag Defense Fund he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, have actively supported.

“So join us in supporting the ACLU Drag Defense Fund by shopping our bonfire campaign or making a gift designed by the amazing Mason Kaye. Kyra and I are honored to support this important fund, and we welcome you to do the same,” he concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Fenton Bailey, whose company World of Wonder produces RuPaul’s Drag Race, expressed his desire to take the LGBTQ-themed show globally.

“Sometimes people say, ‘Isn’t there too much Drag Race?’ I say no, because even though drag has always existed there are still countries where it is oppressed or forbidden. And so to me, what’s worth getting out of bed for, is to figure out how to make Drag Race China, or Drag Race Russia, or Drag Race Iran, because — although not didactically a political show — the message of Drag Race, of individuality and self-invention, of live-and-let-live, is what we need,” he said.

