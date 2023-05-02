The Biden administration will send 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to stem an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions, according to the Associated Press.

The troops are not expected to apprehend any migrants or do any law enforcement work, but rather, do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks, so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the officials told the newswire.

The deployment will last roughly three months, with an extension possible if necessary. It was not immediately clear when they would deploy.

Pandemic-era restrictions put in place by the Trump administration allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants crossing the border, but the restrictions will lift on May 11, when a “surge of migrants” is expected.

The active-duty troops will join the currently approximately 2,700 National Guard members deployed there now ready to stem the migrant surge.

Republicans reacted to the news by slamming the Biden administration for its handling of the border.

“The way this administration has handled the border is a complete dereliction of duty to the safety and security of the American people,” Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) tweeted.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted, “Authorize the use of military force against the cartels NOW!”

