Nevada Republican Jim Marchant Announces U.S. Senate Bid

Republican Jim Marchant announced a bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday in Nevada, a critical battleground state in an election year.

“We declared with a unified voice that the Battle Born state demands an America First agenda in Washington, DC,” Marchant wrote on Tuesday to promote his campaign launch on Twitter.

Marchant is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2024 to challenge incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) after losing two races consecutive races — an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House in 2020 and an unsuccessful bid for secretary of state bid in 2022. However, he will still have to get through the primary first.

Rosen is running for a second term after she unseated then-incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R) in 2018. That year, she won by five points in a year favorable for Democrats. However, this time could be different since the map is not favorable for the left.

This election map is not favorable to Democrats. In 2024, 23 of the 33 Senate seats that are up for reelection are currently held by Democrats or left-leaning independents. Former President Donald Trump won six of those states in at least one of his presidential elections.

While Nevada won’t be one of the worst states for Democrats, it is still expected to be among the most competitive U.S. Senate races in 2024, especially after the battle between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) and Republican Adam Laxalt in 2022, where the incumbent only one by less than 10,000 votes.

Rosen responded to Marchant’s announcement, saying, “Nevadans deserve a Senator who will fight for them, not a MAGA election denier who opposes abortion rights even in cases of rape and incest.”

