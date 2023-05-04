Alfredo Ortiz: Sen. Ernst’s ‘Prove It Act’ Helps Small Businesses Fight Overregulation

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)’s Prove It Act will give small businesses “the tools to help contend with government overregulation,” writes Alfredo Ortiz of the Job Creators Network (JCN) in an op-ed for RealClearPolicy.com.

The bill, which Ernst introduced on Wednesday, will “help shield small businesses from executive overreach,” Ortiz writes:

The legislation fulfills a key pillar of the Job Creators Network’s American Small Business Prosperity Plan—an eight point policy blueprint launched last year– by reducing the regulatory burden on small businesses. JCN provided valuable input to Sen. Ernst from the small business community about the disproportionate impact regulations have on entrepreneurs. The legislation requires government agencies to consider the costs new government red tape will have on Main Street businesses. It provides small businesses and organizations representing their interests a seat at the table when government regulators are weighing whether a proposed rule would have a negative impact on entrepreneurs. Small businesses would subsequently be exempt from any rule in which an agency fails to meaningfully participate in the petition and review process.

Ortiz, who is the president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, also notes that “the bill would bolster existing law that federal agencies have been side-stepping at the expense of small businesses.”

