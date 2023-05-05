Joe Biden Confuses ‘Major Press Conference’ with MSNBC Interview

President Joe Biden confused the White House press pool when he announced a “major press conference” on Friday afternoon that turned out to be a previously scheduled interview with MSNBC.

Biden on Friday met with members of his Investing in American Cabinet to discuss implementing his economic agenda. As Biden exited the event, he shot down reporters questions’ with promises of holding a press conference later that day.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and I’m doing a major press conference this afternoon, but I love y’all, but I’d like to ask you to leave so we can get down to business,” Biden told reporters.

However, his Cinco de Mayo schedule did not list a press conference.

A White House spokesperson later clarified that Biden was “referring to a previously announced interview.”

Biden will sit down for an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Friday, which will air at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Biden has not done a solo White House press conference since November.

His press aids later declared a “lid” for White House pool reporters at 2:21 p.m., confirming no additional live events would take place that day.

At 2:46 p.m., Biden uploaded a photo of himself and Vice President Kamala Harris on their way to a Cinco de Mayo lunch.

“Get in, folks. We’re going to lunch,” Biden tweeted.

Get in, folks. We’re going to lunch. pic.twitter.com/ehsgHuFW7J — President Biden (@POTUS) May 5, 2023

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.