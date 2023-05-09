The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Tuesday launched a political ad hitting 35 vulnerable House Democrats for “their spending addiction” for “putting America on the brink of debt default.”

The NRCC’s ad hitting vulnerable Democrats comes on the day that President Joe Biden is expected to meet with the top four congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling after the House Republicans passed legislation — the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 — to raise the debt ceiling and curb the government’s reckless spending last month.

“Democrats maxed out our nation’s credit card with reckless spending. Jacking up inflation to historic highs. Now they refuse to solve the spending crisis they created,” the ad stated. “Extreme Democrats are addicted to spending your money. And you are paying the price.”

The ad also noted that the Democrats don’t want to vote to “tackle the government’s spending problem, cut red tape, and curb our dependence on China.”

The House Democrats targeted by the ad include Mary Peltola (AK), Josh Harder (CA), Mike Levin (CA), Yadira Caraveo (CO), Jahana Hayes (CT), Darren Soto (FL), Eric Sorensen (IL), Frank Mrvan (IN), Sharice Davids (KS), Jared Golden (ME), Hillary Scholten (MI), Dan Kildee (MI), Angie Craig (MN), Don Davis (NC), Wiley Nickel (NC), Jeff Jackson (NC), Chris Pappas (NH), Gabriel Vasquez (NM), Dina Titus (NV), Susie Lee (NV), Steven Horsford (NV), Pat Ryan (NY), Greg Landsman (OH), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Emilia Sykes (OH), Val Hoyle (OR), Andrea Salinas (OR), Susan Wild (PA), Matt Cartwrightn (PA), Chris Deluzio (PA), Seth Magaziner (RI), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Abigail Spanberger (VA), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA), and Kim Schrier (WA).

“Extreme House Democrats demand to keep spending our money like drunken sailors, or they’ll tank the economy and allow America to default,” said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC). “Every House Democrat said ‘no’ to addressing the spending crisis they created – if they won’t pay the tab they racked up, then they’ll pay at the ballot box.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.