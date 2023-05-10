Veteran Prosecutor Leaves Democrat-Run Chicago with Blistering Farewell: ‘I Will Not Raise My Son Here’

A veteran Chicago prosecutor has left his job after 20 years but not before filing a letter decrying the state of the city’s “stupid” leaders and predicting it is “on a course to disaster” under their woke leadership.

Fox News reports felony trial attorney Jason Poje handed in his two weeks’ notice at the end of April.

Before heading for the exit he took time to send a departure missive to 85 colleagues to explain the city’s love of a “popular political agenda” has made Democrat-led Chicago more dangerous for everyone, a fact noted many times by Breitbart News.

“The simple fact is that this State and County have set themselves on a course to disaster. And the worst part is that the agency for whom I work has backed literally every policy change that had the predicable, and predicted, outcome of more crime and more people getting hurt,” Poje wrote, referring in obvious desperation to the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

“Bond reform designed to make sure no one stays in jail while their cases are pending with no safety net to handle more criminals on the streets, shorter parole periods, lower sentences for repeat offenders, the malicious and unnecessary prosecution of law enforcement officers, overuse of diversion programs, intentionally not pursuing prosecutions for crimes lawfully on the books after being passed by our legislature and signed by a governor, all of these so-called reforms have had a direct negative impact, with consequences that will last for a generation,” he continued, per the Fox News report.

The people of Chicago deserve far better than the carnage under Lori Lightfoot's failed leadership. https://t.co/qpxYIulzLy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 2, 2022

Poje’s letter did not mention Foxx by name, it did have an oblique reference to “stupid State’s Attorney policies.”

Poje also set out his dismay at the changes to the city in his time there with his family, lamenting “”I will not raise my son here,” because of the sheer surge in the crime rate means nobody has anything to be proud of.

He said, “I am fortunate enough to have the means to escape, so my entire family is leaving the State of Illinois. I grew up here, my family and friends are here, and yet my own employer has turned it into a place from which I am no longer proud to be, and in which my son is not safe.”

Poje’s exit comes less than a year after another prosecutor, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jim Murphy, departed in protest at Foxx’s leadership.

“I wish I could stay,” he wrote in July 2022, according to Fox News. “However, I can no longer work for this Administration. I have zero confidence in leadership.”