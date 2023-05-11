Donald Trump to Appeal $5 Million Judgment in E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys on Thursday filed a notice to appeal the $5 million judgment awarded to E. Jean Carroll in her civil lawsuit against Trump.

A nine-member jury on Tuesday found Trump liable for sexual battery and defaming Carroll and granted her an award of $5 million in damages. The jury awarded Carroll $2 million in damages for the sexual battery claim and $3 million for defamation.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, formally starting the appeal process after Trump previously indicated he would appeal the judgment.

The notice of appeal comes one day after Trump called Carroll a “whack job” and denied her accusations once again during a CNN town hall event.

During the town hall event, Trump also revealed that the judge in Carroll’s case would not allow his attorneys to enter several things into evidence, including that Carroll’s cat was named “vagina.”

“I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband — nice guy — John Johnson. He was a newscaster, very nice man. She called him an ape. Happens to be African American, called him an ape. The judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in,” Trump said.

“Her dog, or her cat, was named ‘Vagina.’ The judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in — all of these things — but with her, they could put in anything: Access Hollywood,” he added.

During a Thursday interview with the New York Times, Carroll said Trump’s comments about the lawsuit were “stupid,” “disgusting, vile,” and “foul.”

“I’m thrilled that we won,” she added. “That’s it. He did it. He knows he did it.”

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the Times they are considering bringing another lawsuit against Trump based on his comments on CNN.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Kaplan said. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”

