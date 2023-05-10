Donald Trump Says E. Jean Carroll’s Cat Was Named ‘Vagina’

Former President Donald Trump said the judge in E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against him refused to allow his attorneys to submit evidence that Carroll’s cat was named “Vagina,” among other things, during his first reaction to the jury’s verdict against him.

The civil jury in Carroll’s defamation lawsuit found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defaming her, granting her an award of $5 million in damages.

Trump was seemingly unfazed by the jury verdict, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that after the verdict, his “poll numbers went up” during a CNN Town Hall at New Hampshire’s Saint Anselm College on Wednesday evening.

Trump believes Carroll’s lawsuit against him was another example of “election interference.”

As Trump explained:

Usually, you leave office, you say, “I’m sorry, but I’m going back home. I’m back home to my family and everything. I’m going to be reserved.” My poll numbers went up, and they went up with the other fake charge too. Because what’s happening is they’re doing this for election interference. This woman, I don’t know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is.

Although Trump claims he never met Carroll, he was photographed with her in the 1990s, a key piece of evidence during the trial.

Trump then said the judge did not allow his attorneys to submit evidence that Carroll called her black husband an “ape.”

“I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband — nice guy — John Johnson. He was a newscaster, very nice man. She called him an ape. Happens to be African American, called him an ape. The judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in,” Trump told Collins.

Then he revealed she had a pet cat named “Vagina.”

“Her dog, or her cat, was named ‘Vagina.’ The judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in — all of these things — but with her, they could put in anything: Access Hollywood,” he said.

He told CNN’s Collins that he does not think the jury verdict will deter women from voting for him.

