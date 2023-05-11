The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slammed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for claiming that Republicans are creating a “fictional argument” around the invasion on the southern border.

The NRCC released a video on Thursday, given first to Breitbart News, that slams Jeffries for his comments earlier in the day when he claimed during a press conference that Republicans created a “fictional argument” around what is happening at the southern border.

“As is often the case with my extreme MAGA Republican colleagues, they create a fictional argument around what’s happening at the border,” Jeffries said. “And then actually do nothing to solve the real problem. And that is exactly what the child deportation act is all about.”

The video shows Jeffries saying his claim about Republicans before showing clips of border crossers, as well as clips and sound bites of trash being left among trails around the incident over the weekend in the Texas border city of Brownsville when a man crashed into the bus stop, where he struck 18 men, which authorities described as migrants.

The minority leader made the comments just hours before the House voted and passed H.R.2 to codify some of former President Trump’s strictest border policies. The same day the Biden administration set the end date to Title 42, a federal public health authority that aims to control the border. Though the House-passed legislation still has to get through the Senate, the White House has promised that President Joe Biden will veto it.

Breitbart News’s John Binder noted in an explainer article about what happens when the Trump-era rules end that there will likely be roughly 400,000 border crossers and illegal aliens coming to the southern border every month, which exceeds the populations of some cities.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.