Jean-Pierre: Joe Biden Would Veto Border Security Bill

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Monday that President Joe Biden would veto House bill H.R.2 if given the chance.

House Republicans will vote Thursday on H.R.2, a bill to codify some of former President Trump’s strictest border actions.

Karine Jean-Pierre is blaming Republicans for Biden’s Border Crisis, yet the White House has refused to admit there is a crisis and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas still continues to claim the border is “secure” pic.twitter.com/W7oepH3MeB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 8, 2023

If the Senate approves the measure, Biden would have an opportunity to secure the southern border, where millions of migrants are expected to invade upon the lifting of Title 42.

But Jean-Pierre said the measure would be dead on arrival. “If the president were presented with H.R. 2 he would veto it,” she stated.

The White House had previously announced the veto threat Monday.

“While we welcome Congress’ engagement on meaningful steps to address immigration and the challenges at the border, this bill would make things worse, not better,” a statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget said. “Because this bill does very little to actually increase border security while doing a great deal to trample on the nation’s core values and international obligations, it should be rejected.”

H.R. 2 is scheduled for a House vote on the same day that Title 42 — a Trump-era policy to be terminated under Biden. Title 42 has ensured that federal immigration officials have been able to quickly return millions of illegal migrants to Mexico over the last three years.

As Title 42 expires, H.R.2 would codify many border security initiatives, including the “Remain in Mexico” program that mandates migrants seek asylum in Mexico until a U.S. immigration court date.

The bill would also resume border wall construction, designate money to improve border security, and block taxpayer funds from being given to NGOs that work to help migrants become legal aliens.

