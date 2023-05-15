California Reparations Panel Wants State to Review Local Real Estate Ordinances

California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has recommended a massive program to address past housing discrimination, including the review of local real estate ordinances.

Chapter 22 of the reparations panel’s draft recommendations, which were approved earlier this month, includes the following set of recommendations (from the draft report):

Prioritize Responsible Development in Communities and Housing Development

Enact Policies Overhauling the Housing Industrial Complex

Collect Data on Housing Discrimination

Provide Anti-Racism Training to Workers in the Housing Field

Expand Grant Funding to Community-Based Organizations to Increase Home Ownership

Provide Property Tax Relief to African Americans, Especially Descendants, Living in Formerly Redlined Neighborhoods, Who Purchase or Construct a New Home

Provide Direct Financial Assistance to Increase Home Ownership Among African Americans, Especially Descendants, Through Shared Appreciation Loans and Subsidized Down Payments, Mortgages, and Homeowner’s Insurance

Require State Review and Approval of All Residential Land Use Ordinances Enacted by Historically and Currently Segregated Cities and Counties

Repeal Crime-Free Housing Policies

Increase Affordable Housing for African American Californians

Provide Restitution for Racially Motivated Takings

Provide a Right to Return for Displaced African American Californians

Fox News points out that under these proposals, “if a city or county with a neighborhood deemed segregated wanted to implement an official change involving real estate, that change would need to be approved by a state agency based on whether it made the area more racially diverse.”

The proposals have yet to be considered by the state legislature. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has waffled on whether he would back cash reparations.

