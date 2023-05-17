Former CIA Adviser: The SHOCKING Truth About the Nord Stream Bombing

The following content is sponsored by Paradigm Press.

On September 26, 2022, a covert attack ripped four 60-foot holes into Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline, rendering it useless.

The EU, which depends heavily on Nord Stream for natural gas, felt the impact immediately.

But within weeks, the effects had spread worldwide and intensified an already devastating global energy crisis.

In the U.S. alone, gas and oil prices skyrocketed.

Today, roughly one in six American families are unable to pay their energy bills.

In fact, CBS News recently reported, “electricity shut-offs increased nearly 30% from 2021 to 2022, while gas cutoffs rose 76%.”

That means millions of Americans are suffering because of this ongoing energy war.

And according to one expert – a former CIA insider and adviser to the Pentagon – one man is to blame.

“I’ve uncovered damning evidence,” he says, “that all but proves exactly who ordered the attack on Nord Stream.”

“Not only that, but thanks to two despicable acts, America is about to enter an ‘Energy Armageddon’ that will rock every U.S. citizen to their core,” he reveals.

In this just-released exposé, he explains why we could soon be headed for crippling fuel shortages, widespread blackouts, and utility bills rocketing to $1,000 or more.

And he explains why it will all happen within the next 75 days.

This should be considered required viewing for every concerned American.