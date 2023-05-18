“Openly genderfluid” Sam Brinton, the MIT grad who served Joe Biden’s administration in a key nuclear role before being fired, was reportedly arrested Wednesday as a “fugitive of justice.”

The Daily Wire reports Montgomery County, Maryland, enforcement officers took Brinton into custody at his home, police logs show.

He is currently in jail and being held without bond.

A neighbor told the Daily Wire “four unmarked police showed up last night, they would not let his spouse Kevin leave. After about an hour Sam Brinton was escorted out in handcuffs.”

Brinton is set to appear for a hearing before Judge Victor Del Pino on Thursday afternoon.

The arrest comes six months after Brinton was fired for stealing women’s clothes in airports, as Breitbart News reported.

BEST & BRIGHTEST: The U.S. Department of Energy has reportedly fired "openly genderfluid" Sam Brinton following two accusations of luggage theft. https://t.co/qmN4zUlPTv — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 13, 2022

The former senior Department of Energy official was caught on camera stealing luggage last year and was ordered to pay $3,670 in restitution to the victim.

Brinton was spared jail time on that charge after pleading no contest.