Job Creators Network Backs Congressional Resolutions Condemning Biden Student Loan and Emissions Rules

Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz released a statement this week backing a fresh round of Congressional resolutions condemning the Biden administration’s student loan and emissions rules.

“Unable to persuade Congress to pass its radical agenda, the Biden administration is resorting to policymaking via illegal executive action. The most obvious recent examples of this executive overreach are the administration’s student loan forgiveness program and emissions standards for trucks. Job Creators Network Foundation has sued to block the student loan bailout and has opposed burdensome emissions standards,” Ortiz said.

President Biden’s plan would cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually. Biden, in August, touted the move as giving “working and middle class families breathing room.”

Last November, a federal judge quoted then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in a ruling striking down Biden’s student debt transfer program.

Five former Secretaries of Education have joined the Job Creators Network Foundation Legal Action Fund’s Supreme Court challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

The United States on Monday announced tougher emissions standards for trucks and buses starting from 2027, and said it would spend almost $1.4 billion on expanding green public transit.

The proposed new standards for gasoline- and diesel-heavy vehicles would place stricter limits on nitrogen oxides (NOx) that cause smog and soot, and set new greenhouse gas standards from 2030.

“JCNF supports Congressional action taken this week to provide congressional disapproval of these undemocratic actions,” Ortiz said. “President Biden will continue to ignore and sideline the other two branches of government in executive power grabs over the next year and a half. Congress and the American people must hold him accountable.”

AFP contributed to this article.