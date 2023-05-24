Technical issues are plaguing the highly anticipated presidential campaign launch of Gov. Ron DeSantis, as the Twitter Spaces audio continued to cut out prior to DeSantis even being introduced.

The Twitter Spaces call, scheduled to launch at 6 p.m. Eastern, began several minutes late as one unidentified voice whispered that it was “quiet.” David Sacks, the entrepreneur hosting the event, began to introduce Elon Musk and asserted that this was “historic” before the audio cut out. From then on, the audio continued to cut in out several times, with continued echoing and seemingly random voices — not the voice of the governor, whom the conversation was all about.

“I’d like to just introduce the folks in the room here. So it’s safe to say we wouldn’t be making history without the man sitting next to me, Elon Musk his decision to purchase this platform last year,” Sacks said, praising Musk before audio issues began to take over.

They continued to come up with excuses for the audio issues, asserting that they were “melting the serves,” which they spun as a “good sign.” Eventually, the entire audio ended, leaving listeners confused.

This is the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to a presidential candidate and it’s not close. Just hold a rally. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 24, 2023

Is it just me or is anyone else’s Twitter Space keep crashing during DeSantis’ announcement? Audio keeps cutting out and entire Twitter app crashes for me — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 24, 2023

However, DeSantis’s team tweeted out, “It seems we broke the internet with so much excitement…” urging people to donate to the governor’s presidential campaign.

It seems we broke the internet with so much excitement… While you're waiting, donate NOW ⬇️https://t.co/TjACzTBHHG — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@TeamDeSantis) May 24, 2023

The original Twitter Spaces conversation was not restored, and organizers appeared to start a new one.

This story is developing.