President Joe Biden trolled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement on Twitter Spaces was plagued with technical difficulties.

After filing paperwork to run for president on Tuesday, DeSantis was set to make his official announcement during a conversation on Twitter’s audio platform Twitter Spaces with the social media site’s CEO Elon Musk.

“Spaces with @RonDeSantis in ~2 hours,” Musk tweeted hours before the scheduled Twitter Spaces conversation.

However, the attempted campaign launch suffered multiple technical difficulties. For example, the conversation began seven minutes late, the audio cut out multiple times, and at one point, DeSantis appeared to leave the announcement chat.

Biden took the opportunity to poke fun at DeSantis, who has consistently trailed in the Republican primary polls behind the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

“This link works,” Biden tweeted along with a link to his campaign’s fundraising page.

Ultimately, Musk and DeSantis had to switch the conversation to a new Spaces chat that had well under half the amount of Twitter users waiting for DeSantis’ announcement in the first chat.

