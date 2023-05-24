Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) called on state House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) to resign after the current legislative session for presiding over the lower chamber “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.”

“His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” Paxton added. “Texans were relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land.”

“His failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party,” Paxton continued. “While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans’ trust and incapable of leading the Texas House.”

The video from last week’s session Paxton was referring to was taken of Phelan during the latter half of the 14-hour workday, according to KXAN Austin.

Some alleged Speaker @DadePhelan was intoxicated days ago. Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX called for him to resign. He also asked the Investigative committee to look into the claims. This is the video that’s been circulating of Phelan’s speech apparently slurred. @FOX4 #txlege pic.twitter.com/GKr058e1oK — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) May 23, 2023

Additionally, Paxton also referred Phelan to the House General Investigating and Ethics Committee for the same matter.

“Based on a review of Speaker Dade Phelan presiding … in an obviously intoxicated state, I am calling upon the Committee to open investigation into Speaker Phelan for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position,” Paxton wrote to the committee.

“It appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke,” the State Freedom Caucus Network’s Greg Price tweeted. “Interestingly, nobody stopped and asked him if he was okay. The House just kept on debating a bill and Phelan kept on going until they adjourned.”

Phelan, also Speaker in 2021, was selected for the position earlier this year in a “landslide win” over state Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R).

