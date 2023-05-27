Most Republicans believe former President Donald Trump has a better chance of winning the 2024 general election than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, taken May 20-23, 2023, prior to DeSantis formally announcing his 2024 presidential bid, asked respondents, “Which of these two Republicans do you think has the best chance of winning the 2024 general election for president?” The choices were either Trump or DeSantis.

Overall, a plurality, 40 percent, said Trump has the best chance of the two to win the general election in 2024.

Twenty-eight percent said the same for DeSantis, and nearly one-third, 32 percent, said they remain unsure.

More specifically, Republicans remain more confident in Trump’s ability to defeat the Democrat — presumably President Joe Biden — in 2024. According to the survey, 58 percent of Republicans have the most confidence that Trump can win, compared to 27 percent who said the same of DeSantis and 15 percent who remain unsure.

Notably, Trump has the edge among independents and Democrats as well, as 32 percent of independents chose Trump, compared to 27 percent who chose DeSantis. However, 41 percent remain unsure. Thirty-one percent of Democrats also chose Trump as the individual who they believe had a better chance of winning, compared to 29 percent who said DeSantis. Forty percent of Democrats also remain uncertain.

The survey came ahead of DeSantis formally announcing his 2024 presidential bid during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Wednesday — a move Breitbart News confirmed the day prior. DeSantis’s wife Casey also shared what appeared to be her husband’s campaign video on Tuesday.

Trump has continued to blast DeSantis on Truth Social, stating prior to the governor’s presidential launch that DeSantis is “disloyal” and in need of a “personality transplant”: