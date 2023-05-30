Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) declined to run for U.S. Senate, clearing the path for the Donald Trump-aligned businessman and candidate Bernie Moreno.

Davidson told supporters he would run for the House again instead of running for higher office.

“Running for Senate would effectively take me out of the fight in the House for 1.5 years to spend the vast majority of my time raising money,” the Ohio conservative emailed supporters. He continued, “Although time spent with constituents in Ohio is the truest joy of the work, a very narrow majority in the House of Representatives means my vote will be essential on any bill that breaks on party lines – important issues.”

Davidson’s decision not to run for Senate clears the path for businessman Moreno to seize the Republican nomination.

Recently, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) endorsed Moreno’s bid for the U.S. Senate.

Vance said the Ohio businessman was an outsider “committed to securing our southern border, getting tough on China, and taking the fight to the woke corporations waging war against our conservative values.”

Former President Donald Trump has spoken highly of Moreno, saying:

Word is that Bernie Moreno, the highly respected businessman from the GREAT STATE of OHIO, and the father-in-law of fantastic young Congressman, Max Miller, is thinking of running for the Senate. He would not be easy to beat, especially against Brown, one of the worst in the Senate!

Moreno has carved out his own populist platform ahead of the Republican primary election by calling for Mexican cartels to be declared “foreign terrorist organizations” on Breitbart News Saturday.

He also said in May that the Republican establishment is targeting him because he is Trump-aligned.

Moreno considered running for Senate last cycle to replace the outgoing Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) but decided against it after meeting with Trump because the former president was concerned that there were too “many Trump candidates” and might cost the election.

The Senate Republican nominee would face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, who has supported controversial nominees such as Jared Bernstein — the nominee for the White House Council of Economic Advisers — who has backed the Green New Deal and tying Federal Reserve policy to the black unemployment rate.

