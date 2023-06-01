Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) is in a tie with Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the first Cygnal survey taken after Cameron secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The survey, taken days after Cameron’s primary victory, found that Cameron and Beshear are tied at 47 percent.

Cygnal president Brent Buchanan said President Joe Biden’s reputation among Kentucky voters gives Cameron an opportunity to win over swing voters.

“With both gubernatorial candidates holding at 47 percent ballot share, the opportunity for Cameron and Kentucky Republicans lies with converting swing voters who have a 94% of disapproval of President Biden but hold an 81 percent favorability of Governor Beshear,” Buchanan said. “Nationalizing the race will move these voters to Cameron and push the Republican statewide candidates toward the large overall advantage they hold.”

Among all Kentucky voters, Biden’s favorability rating is net-negative, with 35 percent having a favorable view of him versus 63 percent holding an unfavorable view.

Republicans also hold an 11-point advantage on a generic congressional ballot in Kentucky, with 51 percent saying they would vote for the GOP versus 40 percent for a generic Democrat.

“We’re starting to see the landscape take shape and set the tone for what’s in store in the 2024 cycle,” Buchanan added. “With President Biden’s numbers continuing to plummet in the commonwealth, Republicans have an opportunity to capitalize on turning out those voters who currently view the incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear favorably but have completely soured on the President.”

When Cameron won the primary election, he praised former President Donald Trump for his endorsement and told his supporters, “the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky.”

🚨 Kentucky GOP gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron thanks Donald Trump for his support “The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky” pic.twitter.com/AsueGC4Xlp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 17, 2023

Cameron’s comments came days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mentioned a “culture of losing that has impacted our party in recent years.” However, Cameron defeated his DeSantis-backed opponent, Kelly Craft, to secure the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

In the attorney general race to succeed Cameron, Republican candidate Russell Coleman has a ten-point advantage over Democrat candidate Pamela Stevenson, the Cygnal poll found.

Cygnal surveyed 600 likely Kentucky general election voters from May 22 to May 23. The survey’s margin of error is ±3.92 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.