Trump-Backed Candidate Daniel Cameron: ‘The Trump Culture of Winning is Alive and Well in Kentucky’

Trump-backed Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, who won the Republican primary in Tuesday night’s race, made it clear after his victory that the “Trump culture of winning is alive and well” in his state.

“Of course, a big thank you to President Donald J. Trump for his support and his endorsement of this campaign,” Cameron said before adding, “Let me just say: The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky.”

That remark is significant, as it comes days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) traveled to Iowa, where he blasted the GOP’s “culture of losing.”

“We must reject the culture of losing that has impacted our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over,” DeSantis said. “If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or on other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again.”

Ironically, that remark came ahead of his failed eleventh-hour endorsement of one of Cameron’s GOP challengers, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft. The day prior to the election, DeSantis threw support behind his “friend” in a recorded message.

“Hello, this is Governor Ron DeSantis, coming to you from the free state of Florida. You’ve had a woke, liberal governor who’s put a radical agenda ahead of Kentuckians. The stakes couldn’t be higher,” DeSantis said in the recorded message, claiming that Craft “shares the same vision we do in Florida.”

“She will stand up to the left as they try to indoctrinate our children with their woke ideology. Kelly will fight against crazy ESG policies that are trying to end the coal industry in Kentucky, and Kelly’s going to do everything in her power to end the fentanyl crisis that is hurting Kentucky families,” the governor added, urging Republicans to support her in the primary.

On eve of KY Gov primary, Gov. Ron DeSantis throws his support behind Kelly Craft, recording a robocall for her. Really interesting choice as Craft lags significantly behind in final KY polls. Kelly and Joe Craft are major GOP donors. Craft's statement:https://t.co/fCveNQe25Z pic.twitter.com/aEQM7fsRQp — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 16, 2023

However, Cameron still defeated Craft, the latter of whom dropped to third place — by over 30 points.

Trump congratulated Cameron Wednesday morning while blasting DeSantis, as a Democrat won the mayor’s race in Jacksonville, Florida.