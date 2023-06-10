Josh Hawley on Trump Indictment: ‘We Don’t Have a Republic Anymore’ If You Can Jail Political Opponents

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on Donald Trump’s indictment, saying at the Western Conservative Summit on Friday, “We don’t have a republic anymore” if you can jail your political opponents.

Hawley spoke at the summit, hosted by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, weighing in on the left’s increasing politicization of the federal government.

He said that America is in a moment of great “danger,” contending that the decisions made in the next four to six years will determine the fate of the country for the next 50 to 60 years — or if America will even remain a country 50 or 60 years from now.

“It is a moment of danger” because the left is “assaulting the very foundations of our nation,” Hawley contended.

Centennial Institute/Western Conservative Summit 2023

The Missouri senator, who previously served as Missouri’s attorney general, chastised President Joe Biden for being the first president in American history to indict his political opponent, Donald Trump.

“All I can say about it this, if the people in power can put in jail their political opponents, we don’t have a republic anymore, that’s the danger we’re in,” Hawley charged.

Hawley also said during his speech at the summit that the left wants to remove faith from the public square and replace it with the “state religion of wokeism.”

He explained:

And then, we come to the heart of it. They’re assaulting the nation. They’re assaulting the family. They’re also going after God. Here is the real truth: the left wants to replace God with idols of their own making. They want to take God out of our history. They want to take the Bible out of traditions. They want to tell us that anything that has to do with faith has to be erased from the public square, and it has to be replaced with their new state of religion of “wokeism.” That’s what they want. That is the struggle that we are facing.

Centennial Institute

The senator called for a “powerful, strong conservative” movement that will stand against “cultural Marxism” and will stand up for “God, for nation, and will not be apologetic about it.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Western Conservative Summit.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.