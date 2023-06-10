Josh Hawley: Left Wants to Replace Faith with ‘State Religion of Wokeism’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said at the Western Conservative Summit on Friday that the left wants to remove faith from the public square and replace it with the “state religion of wokeism.”

Speaking at the Summit, hosted by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, Hawley said:

Have we ever in the history of this country had an adminsitration that would use the FBI on parents and treat parents as terrorists because they wanted to have a say in their kids’ education? That is wrong, that is unprecedented, and that has to stop. And we have to take a stand to make sure it stops. This is the left’s war on the family. And then, we come to the heart of it. They’re assaulting the nation. They’re assaulting the family. They’re also going after God. Here is the real truth: the left wants to replace God with idols of their own making. They want to take God out of our history. They want to take the Bible out of traditions. They want to tell us that anything that has to do with faith has to be erased from the public square, and it has to be replaced with their new state of religion of “wokeism.” That’s what they want. That is the struggle that we are facing.

The senator called for a “powerful, strong conservative” movement that will stand against “cultural Marxism” and will stand up for “God, for nation, and will not be apologetic about it.”

