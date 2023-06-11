Report: Inez Dickens Candidate for Harlem City Council Allegedly Lied About Howard Degree

Inez Dickens, a Democratic candidate for Harlem City Council, allegedly lied about graduating from Howard University.

For almost 20 years, the Assemblywoman for District 70 has claimed she finished her degree at Howard University. In a 2005 Primary election voter guide from the city Campaign Finance Board Dickens stated she did “undergraduate studies in land economics at NYU” and had “degree from Howard University,” as reported by the New York Post.

Her current biography in the New York state legislature also states she completed her studies at Howard University in Washington, DC.

However, Dickens’ campaign told the Post Dickens never received a degree from Howard.

In addition, Dickens claimed to have completed graduate work at the University of Chicago on a 2009 Citizens Union questionaire.

However the registrar at the elite school confirmed with the Post that Dickens never was enrolled. According to a rep, Dickens had completed a “federal Housing and Urban Development management certificate” from the University of Chicago.

In this year’s CFB voter guide, there is no mention of Dickens’ educational background.

Dickens faces fierce competition for Harlem City Council seat against Assemblywoman Al Taylor and Yusef Salaam, exonerated Central Park Five member. Dickens has the most cash on hand with $127,000, Politico reported

Incumbent Council Member Kristen Richard Jordan dropped out of the race last month.