Exclusive — Kevin McCarthy: Our Effective GOP Majority Has Been ‘Proven to the American Public’

Republicans have been effective in the months they have held the majority in the United States House of Representatives, and the GOP majority has been “proven to the American public,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle asked McCarthy about Democrats trying to revive the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) via the Senate Judiciary Committee, which would essentially eliminate certain anti-trust laws, allowing media companies to form “cartels to collectively bargain with Big Tech companies.”

The JCPA, which would empower establishment media companies, was successfully defeated last year after Democrats attempted to ram it through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). On Saturday, McCarthy assured Boyle that it is still “dead in the House.”

“This is why elections are very important. The Democrats will never give up, but it is dead in the House. You’ve got a new majority. We’ve been proven to the American public,” McCarthy explained, listing some of the House’s key accomplishments.

“We put out a plan to secure our border and passed it. We put out a bill that makes us energy independent. We passed a parents’ bill of rights. We’ve stopped them from hiring any new IRS agents this year. We made for the first time in history that we spend less money this year than we spent before. We pulled back that COVID money, and every day we get stronger. Why? Because our whole focus is on the American people,” he said.

“We made a promise to them and the one thing that I hope all your listeners know: I will never give up. It doesn’t mean we get a victory every day. But that means I come back every single day focused on a victory for the American public. I will not give up for them, and they [Democrats] will not get this [the JCPA] through,” he added.

