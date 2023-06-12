Marjorie Taylor Greene Moves to Defund the Special Counsel Against Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Monday she was writing legislation to defund the special counsel investigation against former President Donald Trump.

“This morning, I’m writing an appropriations rider to DEFUND Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and entire investigation,” she tweeted.

She also pledged to vote against any appropriations bill that funded the “weaponization of government.”

“I will not vote for ANY appropriations bill to fund the weaponization of government,” she added. “I hope every one of my Republican colleagues will join me.”

Last Thursday, Smith charged Trump with 31 separate counts of alleged willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. It is the first time in history any president has been charged with violating the Espionage Act.

The charges came the same day House Oversight Committee Republicans gained access to an FBI document where an informant alleged that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were engaged in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian executive, where they would allegedly both be paid $5 million each.

There have been a rising chorus of calls from commentators on the right for Republicans to impeach Biden since the indictment, as Breitbart News recently reported.

Greene has been one of the few House Republicans calling for Biden’s impeachment since the beginning of his administration. She renewed those calls after the special counsel indicted Trump.

