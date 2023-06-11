Calls from the right are growing for Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden after the revelation of an FBI informant’s allegations he and Hunter Biden were part of a bribery scheme back in 2015 and 2016, and after former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

On Thursday, the FBI finally allowed House Oversight Committee Republicans to view a transcribed interview — an FD 10-23 — with a “highly credible” informant who alleged that both Joe and Hunter Biden were paid $5 million each to help a Ukrainian natural gas company executive kill a corruption investigation into him.

Just hours later, the Justice Department charged Trump for the possession of allegedly classified documents using the Espionage Act, which has never been used against a president.

"HERE WE GO AGAIN!" Former President @realDonaldTrump took to social media to speak out after reporting Thursday night that his attorneys had been notified by the Biden DOJ that he is being indicted in the classified documents case. pic.twitter.com/b3u9aMdYvp — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 9, 2023

Since then, there has been a chorus from influential conservative political commentators calling for Republicans to impeach Biden — as Democrats did for Trump twice.

“It’s Past Time for Republicans to Impeach Biden and All His Top Officials,” the title of a piece by the Federalist’s Executive Editor Joy Pullman said. She wrote:

If Republicans actually care about the rule of law, their oaths to the Constitution, the American people, and preserving the best country in the world, they will treat this as a five-alarm constitutional crisis and respond accordingly. That means immediately moving to impeach Biden and his entire cabinet, among other strong political choices designed to make unhinged Democrats stop turning this great country into an authoritarian dumpster fire. There is no other way. We are in this situation precisely because of Republicans’ weak and ineffective response to decades of Democrats using the Constitution as so much toilet paper, and aggressively shredding the political, legal, and cultural norms required to preserve a self-governing republic. Republicans need to be done posturing on TV and conducting impotent years-long investigations that result in no corrupt bureaucrats’ heads rolling while continuing legislatively to meet Democrats halfway to insanity.

Excellent piece here from @JoyPullmann: It’s Past Time For Republicans To Impeach Biden And All His Top Officials https://t.co/JwpiL5d73c — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 9, 2023

Vernon Jones, a former Democrat turned Republican congressman in Georgia, tweeted: “Stop talking tough on Twitter and impeach Joe Biden.”

Biden had classified documents sitting in boxes in his garage. Stop talking tough on Twitter and impeach Joe Biden. @SpeakerMcCarthyhttps://t.co/t93i5sh54u — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) June 9, 2023

“Catturd” — a popular figure on the right — tweeted: “Republicans in Congress need to get off Twitter with their tough talk and impeach Joe Biden for his treasonous 5 million dollar bribe.”

“STOP TALKING SHIT AND DO SOMETHING!” he tweeted with clap emojis.

Republicans in Congress need to get off Twitter with their tough talk and impeach Joe Biden for his treasonous 5 million dollar bribe. STOP 👏TALKING👏SHIT👏 AND👏DO👏 SOMETHING! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 9, 2023

Sebastian Gorka tweeted: “Americans are tired of tough talk on Twitter. Impeach and remove Joe Biden — Do you agree?”

Americans are tired of tough talk on Twitter. Impeach and remove Joe Biden — Do you agree?https://t.co/8iPLo8um1J — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 9, 2023

Leo Terrell tweeted: “Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. You must fight fire with fire. Impeach Joe Biden immediately.”

Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. You must fight fire with fire. Impeach Joe Biden immediately. — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) June 8, 2023

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley did not call for impeachment, but argued that that if a former president could be indicted for actions after he left office, then Biden could be indicted for actions after he left as vice president.

🚨Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley reveals how Biden indicting Trump will BACKFIRE biblically by allowing President Trump to IMPEACH Biden as payback pic.twitter.com/Cvi6GmyzyC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2023

However, few Republicans are openly calling for Biden’s impeachment so far.

Most lawmakers who have called for Biden’s impeachment have long done so.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment in January 2021, and renewed her calls last week.

This is what Joe Biden got paid $5 million to do. And the FBI knew about it before the 2020 election. Joe Biden must be impeached and removed, then prosecuted and jailed. While we have solid proof Joe Biden got paid $5 million for a quid pro quo scheme, the DOJ is planning to… https://t.co/rLCfRYpCUX pic.twitter.com/YOnvicss2Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), has also called for Biden’s impeachment previously. On Friday, we tweeted: “What Biden has done IS impeachable.”

The DOJ indicting President Trump the same day House Oversight Members (to include me) saw documentation from the FBI stating that BIDEN AND his SON each received a wire transfer of $5 million from a foreign actor is not by accident. What Biden has done IS impeachable. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 9, 2023

One new voice calling for impeachment is Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). Previously, he had added caveats to whether Biden should be impeached.

On Thursday he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, “If we produce this evidence that’s…starting to pile up…if it is consistent with where the direction seems to be headed, he should be impeached.”

However, on Friday, he tweeted: “Quid pro quo Joe must be impeached.”

The FBI's FD-1023 form indicates to me that then-VP Joe Biden was involved in an international bribery scheme. The evidence is already mounting and there is still more to come. Quid pro quo Joe must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/gJi3HhmVAo — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 9, 2023

For his part, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called for Biden to be investigated.

@Jim_Jordan , @RepJamesComer , and all House Republicans will get the answers Americans deserve,” he tweeted.

Biden’s weaponization of the federal government is going to disrupt our nation, because it goes against our core belief in equal justice under the law. House Republicans will not stand for it. @Jim_Jordan, @RepJamesComer, and all House Republicans will get the answers Americans… pic.twitter.com/GwvcBZbuBw — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 10, 2023

McCarthy also retweeted a tweet from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) highlighting a letter he sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding alleged abnormalities with the Justice Department’s handling of the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Many officials, from Secretary Hillary Clinton to then-Senator Joe Biden, handled classified info after their time in office & were never charged. Now Biden's leading political opponent is indicted—a double standard that must be investigated. @Jim_Jordan & House Republicans will… https://t.co/QxzHtq7wUr — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 9, 2023

Asked about impeachment in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, McCarthy told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle:

We take it exactly wherever the evidence drives us, and that’s where we’ve been able to find the bank accounts. That’s where we’ve been able to find this 10-23…But one piece of evidence leads us to the next piece of evidence, so we’re following the trail. We have more 10-23s, and we have Christopher Wray now, we told him we want those.

“So we are following this trail, we will follow it all the way and we will apply the law exactly the way that it should be. If something arises to that occasion, be it impeachment, be it contempt, be it anything else, we have shown that we will follow it fairly ably and the American public can trust us that we would do that, ” he said.

