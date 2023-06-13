Attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche to Represent Donald Trump

Attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche are expected to represent former President Donald Trump in the 37 federal felony counts against him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents.

The news follows Trump’s previous attorneys, James Trusty and John Rowley, abruptly quitting on Friday after the federal government unsealed the 49-page indictment. In it, the Joe Biden Justice Department “alleges Trump mishandled classified documents after he left office, including by storing them in a ballroom and a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago,” as Breitbart News detailed.

However, it appears Trump has secured a new set of attorneys ahead of his scheduled arraignment in Miami, expected to take place at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Kise stated in a motion filed Tuesday that he, the listed counsel, will represent Trump “for trial, all proceedings in the District Court, and on appeal.”

According to the Messenger, “Kise, a member of the Southern District of Florida Bar who is licensed to practice law in Florida, also filed a routine procedural motion Tuesday to allow Blanche to participate in the case.”

Trump originally hired Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, in August 2022 and reportedly paid Kise $3 million upfront in legal fees to represent him in connection with the documents probe, but shifted him to other legal duties late last year. Blanche also represents Trump in the New York case where he is facing state charges related to “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential election.

The news comes hours ahead of Trump’s expected appearance in federal court in Miami.

The former president blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith ahead of his court appearance Tuesday.

“This is the Thug, over turned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them. They taint everything that they touch, including our Country, which is rapidly going to HELL!” he exclaimed.

As Breitbart News reported in November, Smith happens to have a history of botched prosecutions of political leaders.

