Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy issued a challenge to fellow candidates Tuesday regarding the charges against former President Donald Trump.

“I challenge every US Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t,” Ramaswamy wrote in a social media post attached to video footage of him speaking to a crowd in Miami:

“No one should hide. Not Biden. Not DeSantis. Not Haley. Not Pence. Not RFK. Not Scott. Not anyone. Principles over politics,” he added in the post.

In the video clip, Ramaswamy told listeners:

The reason it’s gonna be difficult for them is the same reason it’s difficult for me. The donor class has been calling every Republican candidate and telling us stay away from this, not to touch it from a ten-foot pole. Keep your distance away from Trump, that’s what the donor class is telling us. That’s what they’re telling the other candidates. I refuse to abide by being a disciple of the donor class. I think that we need to declare independence from our donor class and the Republican Party. That is why I challenge every one of the other candidates to actually act on their convictions. If you’re not gonna pardon President Trump in January 2025, you deserve to say why. We will hold you accountable just as we’re holding the Biden administration accountable. That’s what we need more of in this country: honesty, integrity, and actual purpose for our country in a way that puts America first, not our political interests first.

On Thursday, Trump announced he had been indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into how he handled White House documents, according to Breitbart News.

In a statement, he maintained his innocence and said, “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Trump is scheduled to appear at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami Tuesday for his arraignment, Breitbart News reported.

Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak wrote, “The arrest would be one of the most significant moments in American history. Either it would mark the moment the rule of law was affirmed, or the country’s collapse into a ‘banana republic.'”

“For many, this is not about the details in the indictment, and it is no longer even about Trump. It is about whether the United States survives as a constitutional republic in which the people decide their own fate,” he added.

Ramaswamy recently said the indictment against Trump is “an affront to every citizen” and pledged to pardon Trump if he won the White House.

