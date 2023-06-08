Donald Trump: ‘I Have Been Indicted … I Am An Innocent Man!’

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that federal prosecutors had indicted him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents.

Trump said U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors notified his attorneys of the indictment, in a statement issued on Truth Social.

Trump posted:

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Trump said he was ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

He added:

Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!

Trump said his indictment marks a a “DARK DAY” for the country.

“Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

The exact charges federal prosecutors indicted Trump on were not immediately clear. The Department of Justice had not made an immediate comment or confirmation of Trump’s indictment as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Trump’s apparent indictment came one day after it was reported that an indictment by DOJ prosecutors would come imminently. It marks the first time that a former president, or leading opposition candidate for the presidency, has been indicted.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.