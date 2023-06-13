What to Expect at Donald Trump’s Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment timeline is set to begin Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in Miami.

Trump will arrive for his unprecedented court appearance Tuesday afternoon. It is the first time in United States history a former president will face federal charges.

According to the Washington Post, United States Marshals will process Trump at the courthouse: “Standard procedure calls for him to be fingerprinted and have his photo taken. Such photos are not released to the public, per federal court rules.

“As part of the process, a deputy U.S. marshal also will ask Trump to list his addresses, close relatives, phone numbers and occupation, according to a law enforcement official,” the Post reported.

The presiding judge decided against permitting the establishment media from televising the event. But some members of the public and members of the media will attend the arraignment. After Trump’s appearance, journalists can report what they saw inside the courtroom.

During the arraignment the judge will set the pace and rules for how a potential trial would unfold.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith released Trump’s indictment, Trump’s second in two months, which includes 37 counts of alleged crimes, including 31 separate counts of alleged willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.