Attorney General Merrick Garland defended Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “integrity” days after Smith secured a grand jury indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Trump made his first federal court appearance on Tuesday after being indicted by federal prosecutors on 37 charges stemming from Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of White House records.

Garland spoke to reporters on Wednesday and defended Smith, who is facing a barrage of attacks.

“When did you find out that the special counsel was headed down this track, and why did you choose not to stop him, as was in your power?” a reporter asked Garland.

“I can’t talk about particulars about this or any other ongoing criminal matter,” the attorney general said, adding that “Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by their filings in court.”

He then highlighted Smith’s “commitment to integrity and the rule of law.”

“As I said when I appointed Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability,” Garland told reporters. “Mr. Smith is a veteran career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law.”

However, Smith has a history of botched prosecutions of leading political leaders, as Breitbart News reported.

In his first speech hours after Tuesday’s court appearance, Trump blasted Smith for being a “deranged” thug and “raging lunatic.”

“The prosecutor in our case is a thug,” Trump said. “I’ve called him deranged Jack Smith. He’s a behind-the-scenes guy, but his record is absolutely atrocious. He does political hit jobs.”

“He’s a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece. This is the guy I’ve got,” Trump added.

On Friday, Smith made a brief statement after he announced charges against Trump and claimed, “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.”

“Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced,” Smith said. “Violations of those laws put our country at risk. Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice, and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.”

