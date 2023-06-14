WATCH: Lawmaker Urges Parents to Flee California over Bill Enforcing Children’s Gender Transition

A California lawmaker is warning parents to flee his state after Democrats in the State Senate advanced a bill that could deny custody rights to parents who refuse to affirm their children’s new, chosen gender identities.

AB 957, co-authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) and State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), includes “a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity” as part of the “health, safety, and welfare of the child” for the purposes of determining child custody.

The bill passed through the State Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. In response, State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Antelope Valley) issued an impassioned plea for parents to protect their families by leaving the state:

NEW: Sen. @ScottWilkCA warns parents to flee his own state. “In the past when we’ve had these discussions and I’ve seen parental rights atrophied—I’ve encouraged people to keep fighting—I’ve changed my mind on that. If you love your children, you need to flee California.” pic.twitter.com/9HGLiUFBsw — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 14, 2023

Fox News reports that Assemblymember Wilson has tried to downplay public concerns, though Wiener is pressing ahead with even more radical proposals:

A spokesperson for Sen. Wilson tried to downplay concerns over the amendment, saying previously, “It’s not saying [affirmation] is the most important factor or determining factor. It’s one of many factors that the judge should consider while working out a custody agreement.”

Weiner, a representative from San Francisco, also introduced a bill that would require foster parents to affirm the gender of a child entering their home and a third piece of legislation, SB 107, that would grant access to sex changes for minors without parental consent.