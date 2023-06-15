Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on Wednesday said House Republicans are looking into eliminating the FBI director’s role if it does not comply with Congress.

“The FBI’s playing games. As you know, even if we do a contempt of Congress, it’s likely that the DOJ would not actually hold the FBI director accountable,” she said on Fox News.

“But what we can do as Congress is officially defund the director’s position, and that’s something we’re also looking at doing, via the Holman rule,” she said. “That means we’ve effectively eliminated his salary, and thus, his position, yes.”

The Holman Rule allows amendments to appropriations legislation that would reduce the salary of or fire specific federal employees, or cut a specific program, according to Federal News Network.

It is not clear how many Republicans would be onboard with eliminating the position, but it could serve as another point of leverage for Republicans seeking answers from the FBI.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to confirm whether a document alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in bribery existed.

However, last week, after House Republicans threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress for not turning over the document, the FBI finally allowed House Oversight Committee members to view the document in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility inside the Capitol (SCIF). That same day, the Biden Justice Department indicted former President Donald Trump.

Luna’s threat comes after she proposed a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), which failed Wednesday afternoon after 20 Republicans sided with Democrats to table the resolution.

Luna said she is modifying her resolution and will introduce a new version next week that would address some of their concerns.

“See you next week Adam,” Luna tweeted Wednesday night. She reportedly also told him that in person as she walked by him after the vote.

20 Republicans voted w/ Dems to stop the ethics investigation, censure, & fine of Adam Schiff. So there is no confusion (as some did not accurately read the bill) I will be filing a privileged motion to censure & send Schiff to ethics for investigation. See you next week Adam. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 14, 2023

