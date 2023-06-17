Former President Donald Trump holds a near 20-point advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a straw poll taken at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention.

Fifty-three percent of the Wisconsin GOP conventiongoers who participated in WisPolitics’ straw poll support Donald Trump, while 19 percent fewer support DeSantis, who earned 34 percent support among those surveyed.

Out of the 321 ballots cast, no candidate other than Trump or DeSantis received more than 11 votes. Vivek Ramaswamy came in a distant third place, with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley trailing Ramaswamy.

The straw poll’s findings are aligned with a Public Policy Polling survey released earlier this month that found Trump held a 16-point advantage over the Florida governor. In that survey, 41 percent of Wisconsin Republicans supported Trump, with 25 percent for DeSantis.

The WisPolitics straw poll also found that Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is the favorite to challenge Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) in the 2024 Senate race. Thirty-five percent of respondents chose Tiffany, with Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke coming in second place at 19 percent.

There are no declared candidates in the Wisconsin U.S. Senate GOP primary thus far.

