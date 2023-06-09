Survey: Donald Trump Holds Double-Digit Lead in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump is holding a double-digit lead in Wisconsin as the Republican primary field continues to grow, a recent survey from Public Policy Polling revealed.

The survey asked respondents whom they would support in a Republican primary matchup between Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Trump takes the clear lead with 41 percent of Republicans choosing Trump. DeSantis falls 16 points behind with 25 percent support. Pence, who formally jumped into the presidential race this week, came in a distant third place with eight percent support.

Haley and Scott tied for fourth place with five percent support each, and Ramaswamy garnered two percent support.

Notably, the survey did not include former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, all of whom are in the presidential race as well.

When asked whom they would choose between just DeSantis and Trump, Trump still took the edge, 43 percent to the Florida governor’s 39 percent. In this head-to-head scenario, 18 percent said they are “not sure.”

The survey also found that 69 percent view Trump favorably, and 65 percent say the same of DeSantis.

The survey was taken June 5-6, 2023, among 507 likely Republican primary voters:

🚨 2024 WISCONSIN GOP PRIMARY PRES:

Trump — 41%

DeSantis — 25%

Pence — 8%

Haley — 5%

T. Scott — 5%

Ramaswamy — 2% 2-Way

Trump — 43%

DeSantis — 39%

– –

SEN:

Clarke — 40%

Gallagher — 20%

Tiffany — 10%

Hovde — 3%

.

2-Way:

Clarke — 45%

Gallagher — 26%

– –

FAVS:

DeSantis:… — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2023

It coincides with several other state-level surveys that tell a similar story, with Trump leading the field.

A recent Vote TXT survey found Trump leading in Nevada, for example, by 30 points:

Nevada 2024: Trump holds 30-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 51% (+30)

• DeSantis — 21%

• Haley — 5%

• Ramaswamy — 3%

• Pence — 2%

• Undecided — 11% Vote TXT/Newsmakers | RV | 05/15https://t.co/XznClIQCdc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2023

He also leads in California by 18 points, per a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey:

2024 California Republican Primary Polling Trends by UC Berkeley Feb 14-20

• DeSantis — 37% (+8)

• Trump — 29% MAY 17-22

• Trump — 44% (+18)

• DeSantis — 26% ✅ Net 26-point swing towards Trump https://t.co/17yTMMrX1V pic.twitter.com/HxrZiO8kgG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 28, 2023

Further, Emerson College Polling data found Trump up 42 points in the Iowa caucus, with 62 percent support: