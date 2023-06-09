Survey: Donald Trump Holds Double-Digit Lead in Wisconsin

A woman in the audience holds a sign that reads "Trump Saved My Life" as she waits for President Donald Trump to take the stage at a rally at Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump is holding a double-digit lead in Wisconsin as the Republican primary field continues to grow, a recent survey from Public Policy Polling revealed.

The survey asked respondents whom they would support in a Republican primary matchup between Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Trump takes the clear lead with 41 percent of Republicans choosing Trump. DeSantis falls 16 points behind with 25 percent support. Pence, who formally jumped into the presidential race this week, came in a distant third place with eight percent support.

Haley and Scott tied for fourth place with five percent support each, and Ramaswamy garnered two percent support.

Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management LLC, speaks during the Palmetto Family Council's Vision 24 national conservative policy forum in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The forum is the prelude event to the Social Conservative Conference that will be hosted by the Heritage Foundation, Focus on the Family and Family Policy Alliance. Photographer: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Notably, the survey did not include former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, all of whom are in the presidential race as well.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a New Hampshire Town Hall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on June 6, 2023 (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images).

When asked whom they would choose between just DeSantis and Trump, Trump still took the edge, 43 percent to the Florida governor’s 39 percent. In this head-to-head scenario, 18 percent said they are “not sure.”

The survey also found that 69 percent view Trump favorably, and 65 percent say the same of DeSantis.

The survey was taken June 5-6, 2023, among 507 likely Republican primary voters:

It coincides with several other state-level surveys that tell a similar story, with Trump leading the field.

A recent Vote TXT survey found Trump leading in Nevada, for example, by 30 points:

He also leads in California by 18 points, per a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey:

Further, Emerson College Polling data found Trump up 42 points in the Iowa caucus, with 62 percent support:

