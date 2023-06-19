A majority of Democrats want President Biden to debate Democrat challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked respondents if the two leading Democrat candidates, Biden and Kennedy Jr., should “engage in the Presidential Primary Debate process.”

Across the board, over one-third, 77.5 percent, said yes, the two should engage in debates. Just 15.6 percent said they should not, and another 6.9 percent remain unsure.

Predictably, most Republicans — 92.8 percent — believe the two should debate, as do 80.1 percent of independents.

However, this consensus is actually bipartisan, as 57.5 percent of Democrats believe Biden should debate RFK Jr. another 31.7 percent believe they should not debate, and 10.8 percent of Democrats remain unsure.

The survey was taken June 5-9, 2023, among 1,088 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

Notably, RFK Jr. has expressed an eagerness to see Biden on the debate stage, challenging the president to a debate throughout the primary process.

“I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others,” RFK Jr. said in an April social media post.

“I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall meetings, in a primary election that is honest, civil, and transparent. I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division,” he added:

I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others. I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 25, 2023

That same month, RFK Jr. slammed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for having what he described as a “rigged” primary system, moving to voting to South Carolina prior to New Hampshire and failing to schedule debates.

“The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate,” he said during an April appearance on Breitbart News Sunday.

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party [Democrat Party] to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy… people can run and that they can get to debate and that the public is gonna be able to see them, and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite,” Kennedy Jr. continued.

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that. And I think that’s troubling,” he added.

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found RFK Jr. seeing a higher favorability rating than fellow presidential candidates on both sides of the political aisle.

A new poll shows me ranking higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates. #Kennedy24https://t.co/oT9iw2YQBL — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 14, 2023

