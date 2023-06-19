Watch Live: Joe Biden to Announce $600 Million to Fight ‘Climate Crisis’

President Joe Biden will speak in Palo Alto, California, on Monday to announce hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to fight climate change.

“The President will tour a coastal wetland and announce more than $600 million for climate adaption projects through his Investing in America agenda to better protect our nation’s power grid from extreme weather events and prepare coastal and Great Lakes communities for climate change impacts like sea level rise, tidal flooding, and storm surge,” a White House spokesperson told ABC7 News of San Francisco.