Former President Donald Trump correctly predicted Hunter Biden would be charged with “something small” just weeks before news broke the president’s son is set to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.

“They are the Party of Disinformation!” Trump posted on Truth Social on June 6. “They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair.’ Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!”

On Tuesday morning, news broke Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and one charge related to a gun violation.

The deal reportedly does not involve jail time.

The Associated Press reported:

As part of the agreement, made public Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of. The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department. The news comes as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances. It also comes days after a 37-count indictment came down against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate, another case with even more dramatic political implications.

The Biden Justice Department reached a sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden. Hunter will get no jail time for being the bagman for Joe Biden’s vast foreign corruption. The Biden Justice Department will continue to bury evidence the President of the United States is compromised. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 20, 2023

DOJ is violating its own internal policies on this case. The Ashcroft Memo requires they charge the “highest provable offense” and seek consistent sentences with other cases brought by DOJ. This prosecution is an absolute laughable joke. Thousands have been sent to prison for… https://t.co/Bi6iaRiDVD — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.