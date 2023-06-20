The Biden White House has a slate of pro-abortion events planned ahead of the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on Saturday — a decision which overruled Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to individual states.

First lady Jill Biden started the week’s events with a roundtable conversation at the White House on Tuesday with women who have allegedly been denied medical care following the Dobbs decision, NBC News reported.

On Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are joining the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Washington for an event with the largest pro-abortion organizations in the United States: Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and EMILY’s List.

“The White House’s week of focusing on reproductive rights will culminate with a major speech by Harris on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina,” according to the report. “Harris will rally supporters, advocates and community leaders on abortion access, which Biden aides view as a key issue for voters ahead of the 2024 election.”

A White House official told the Hill that Harris will travel to Charlotte to deliver a “major speech” focused on contrasting the Biden administration’s pro-abortion efforts with Republicans’ efforts to pass supposedly “extreme legislation.” Harris is also expected to reiterate the White House’s support of a federal law codifying the so-called “right” to abortion. Harris is additionally scheduled to sit down Tuesday with MSNBC’s Joy Reid for a televised roundtable discussion on the administration’s pro-abortion position.

A White House official told NBC News Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff will “call doctors to thank them for their work and hear about how state abortion bans are affecting their practices,” according to the report. He will also attend Harris’s North Carolina speech.

“The events underscore that abortion will remain a major focus for Democrats heading into 2024. The DNC event comes after the nation’s largest labor unions and key environmental groups endorsed the 2024 ticket in coordinated shows of support,” according to the report.

