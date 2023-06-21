Special Counsel John Durham said a number of FBI agents “apologized” to him for the manner in which the so-called 2016 Russia hoax investigation “was undertaken” at the bureau.

Speaking before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on Wednesday, Durham told Congress that active and retired FBI agents apologized to him for how the bureau’s investigation was conducted into then-President Donald Trump for alleged Russian collusion.

“I have had any number of FBI agents who I’ve worked with over the years — some of them are retired, some of them are still in place — who’ve come to me and apologized for the manner in which that investigation was undertaken,” Durham said.

In 2020, then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham as a special counsel to investigate the FBI’s probe into the Trump campaign for alleged Russian collusion.

In May, Durham’s report confirmed what many had suspected since the Russian hoax narrative began: that the FBI launched a politically motivated attack against the president, using weak pretexts to “swiftly” initiate a probe into him while dismissing intelligence that Hillary Clinton’s campaign plotted to perpetuate the false narrative of Russian collusion to distract from her mismanagement of a private server.