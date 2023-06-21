Report: Hunter Biden to Appear in Delaware Court Next Month for Plea Deal

Hunter Biden will reportedly appear in a Delaware Federal court next month for his plea deal with United States Attorney David Weiss.

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws. He will likely not serve jail time, according to legal experts. On July 26, he will appear before a judge who will presumably enter the plea deal, Fox News reported. If the plea deal is accepted by the judge, Hunter Biden’s lawyer indicated in an interview with MSNBC that all additional allegations of wrongdoing alleged by Republicans could not ever be brought against the president’s son.

Republicans suggested the plea deal is just one more indication of a two tier system of justice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back on that idea Wednesday. However, Garland did not mention what he told Congress in March: That he would personally have to authorize any potential charges levied against Hunter Biden by Weiss.

Garland also refused to name a special counsel in the tax investigation to provide a degree of separation between President Joe Biden and his Justice Department, according to allegations revealed in April by an IRS whistleblower.

In addition, Hunter Biden’s lawyer admitted Tuesday that the charges brought against his client have “nothing” to do with any of the damning information on Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell.”