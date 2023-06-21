Hunter Biden’s lawyer admitted Tuesday that the charges brought against his client have “nothing” to do with any of the damning information on Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell.”

MSNBC host Katy Tur asked attorney Chris Clark if Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop had anything to do with the conclusion of the investigation into the president’s son.

“Do you have any idea if his laptop had anything to do with this investigation?” she asked.

“I don’t,” Clark replied.

“Were you asked about it?” Tur asked in reference to the prosecution.

“I can’t recall, to be honest with you,” he said. “But there’s nothing about the situation that’s being filed that has a thing to do with the laptop.”

“Why not?” Tur pressed.

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask the prosecutors,” he responded.

Tur followed up by asking whether the contents of the laptop showed proof of any crimes committed by Hunter and President Joe Biden.

“The Republicans will say the laptop has tons of proof that there was — that Hunter Biden participated in corruption — that there’s financial proof — that President Biden and Hunter Biden were connected in the gains that were made overseas by Hunter Biden. Have you ever seen any proof of that?” she asked.

“No,” Clark claimed. “We don’t have any proof of it that it was any kind of violation.”

“I think that they [prosecutors] tried to be thorough [and] tried to look into everything possible and I think they tried to be fair,” he added. “I think Hunter feels happy to move on with his life.”

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Delaware, the case is not resolved. The fifth paragraph of the statement from the attorney’s office states, “The investigation is ongoing.”

After the statement, Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney, appeared to have a different understanding of the status of the case.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” he said.

The decision to ultimately charge Hunter Biden was up to Trump-appointed United States Attorney David Weiss. In March, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against Hunter Biden.

