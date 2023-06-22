DeSantis Suing Biden Administration for Acting Against Florida’s Higher Education System

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis along with Attorney General Ashley Moody are filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration over claims it is unconstitutionally acting against Florida’s education system, the governor announced on Thursday.

“The Attorney General and I today are filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration against the Department of Education, Secretary Cardona and other plaintiffs, and we’re asking the court to find this arrangement to be unconstitutional,” he said, explaining the number of reforms Florida has enacted, including legislative reforms, in higher education.

“These accrediting agencies are not the end all be all, that we have an ability to go see different accreditors to make sure that we’re getting the proper accreditation,” he said during the press conference.

“And the reason why that’s important is because they tie all the federal money to it. … If you don’t get accredited, then they will not give any of this any of this federal aid and so who these accreditors are, nobody really knows,” he continued.

“They’re just kind of existing … and we’re supposed to genuflect without any accountability and so we recognize that that is not appropriate,” he said, adding that Florida also has it so all tenured professors must undergo review every five years “and can be let go for poor performance.”

DeSantis also said Florida has tackled Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as people should be treated as individuals, awarded for merit and achievement.

However, DeSantis said some of their higher education reforms are not welcomed by accreditation agencies, which “ believe that they believe they know better than the people Florida.”

He explained [emphasis added]: