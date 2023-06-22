Watch Live: House Hearing on How Biden’s Green Energy, Electric Vehicle Push Is Hurting Americans

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on how Joe Biden’s push for green energy and electric vehicles is impacting Americans on Thursday.

In a joint statement, Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials Subcommittee Chair Bill Johnson (R-OH) noted “people are struggling to afford some of the highest energy and auto prices in decades as a result of Biden’s energy and inflation crisis.”