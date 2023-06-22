Watch Live: House Hearing on How Biden’s Green Energy, Electric Vehicle Push Is Hurting Americans

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on how Joe Biden’s push for green energy and electric vehicles is impacting Americans on Thursday.
In a joint statement, Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials Subcommittee Chair Bill Johnson (R-OH) noted “people are struggling to afford some of the highest energy and auto prices in decades as a result of Biden’s energy and inflation crisis.”
His rush-to-green policies are hurting middle- and low-income families the most. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent regulatory efforts to advance this radical agenda, particularly on the kind of cars Americans can drive and the fuels they can use, risk further disrupting fuel markets and increasing transportation costs. We look forward to holding this hearing with EPA officials and stakeholders to discuss how we can increase—not limit—people’s choices and access to reliable, affordable transportation fuels and vehicles.
