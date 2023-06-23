Elise Stefanik, MTG Work to Expunge Donald Trump Impeachments

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced resolutions on Thursday to expunge former President Donald Trump’s Articles of Impeachments.

Upon Republicans retaking the House in November, Stefanik and Greene introduced two measures to make the Democrats’ impeachments of Trump nonexistent, as if such Articles of Impeachment had never passed the full House of Representatives.

Stefanik’s resolution aims to expunge Trump’s impeachment concerning January 6. She asserts the facts and circumstances upon which the House Democrats impeached Trump did not meet the burden of proving that Trump committed “high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” She also argues the impeachment did not establish that Trump engaged in an “insurrection or rebellion against the United States.”

“The American people know Democrats weaponized the power of impeachment against President Donald Trump to advance their own extreme political agenda,” Stefanik said in a press release.

“From the beginning of this sham process, I stood up against Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s blatant attempt to shred the Constitution as House Democrats ignored the Constitution and failed to follow the legislative process,” she added. “President Donald Trump was rightfully acquitted, and it is past time to expunge Democrats’ sham smear against not only President Trump’s name, but against millions of patriots across the country.”

Greene’s resolution focuses on Trump’s 2019 impeachment regarding the “perfect phone call.” Greene argues Trump was wrongfully accused of misconduct, demonstrated by the information revealed in the FBI informant document that alleges Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe. The resolution asserts the articles of impeachment did not meet the burden of proof of “high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

“The Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, weaponized a perfect phone call with Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election,” Greene said. “Meanwhile, the FBI had credible evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden’s corrupt dealings, confirming their involvement in a foreign bribery pay-to-play scheme and receipt of over $5 million each.

“All of this information was revealed to Congress by the FD-1023 form from the FBI’s most credible informant,” she continued. “The form vindicates President Trump and exposes the crimes of the Biden family.”

“I’m proud to work with Chairwoman Elise Stefanik on our joint resolutions to correct the record and clear President Trump’s good name,” she added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.